2 more recipients get $1,000 Love Our Community grants

Two more Love Our Community grant recipients have each received $1,000 from Princeton Rotary Club. Pictured (from left) are Kathy Barker, founder of Barker Farm Outreach; Joe Park, Grants Committee member; and Luke Tomsha, founder of The Perfectly Flawed Foundation. Checks were presented at the Tuesday, March 25, 2025, meeting. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Barker Farm Outreach and the Perfectly Flawed Foundation were the recent recipients.

In total, 10 local nonprofit organizations will receive $1,000 from Rotary Club of Princeton through its Love Our Community grant program.

Love Our Community grant funds are generated through fundraisers and other activities. These recipients were selected from numerous applications that were submitted to Rotary. The funds for these grants area raised at Rotary’s annual auction.

The recipients for 2025 are Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Elmore Disaster Relief Inc., Loads of Love Laundry Mission, Buddy Bags Inc., North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Gateway Services, Barker Farm Outreach, Perfectly Flawed Foundation, Magi Baby Chest and Freedom House.

The goal is to award a total of $10,000 each year, funds permitting, to local nonprofits to show appreciation for the time and resources they put forth to serve the community. Love Our Community Grant applications for 2026 will be accepted beginning in November 2025.

Each organization is invited to attend a Rotary Club meeting where they have the opportunity to share information about how the money will be used.

Barker will use the funds to further their mission of tackling food insecurity, as the organization has a goal to have an operational mobile market this year. Tomsha said his group will use the grant to continue their advocacy and support groups.