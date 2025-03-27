Seneca softball improves to 3-0 : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 5, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 3: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish out-hit the visitors 10-7, scored three runs in the fourth inning and received a solid effort in the circle from Tessa Krull (7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) in the victory to improve to 3-0.

Alyssa Zellers (two runs), Emma Mino (run, RBI) and Camryn Stecken (RBI) all had a pair of hits, while Aurora Weber drove in two runs.

Newark 17, Aurora Christian 3 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored six times in the first and added five more in the second in the win over the Eagles.

Kate Bromeland (double, five RBIs) led Newark (1-3) with three hits, while Brooklyn Wallin (RBI), Rylie Carlson and Dottie Wood (double, two RBIs) all had two hits. Sadie Pottinger and Adelaide Johnson both tripled. Tanner Kempiak (3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the win with relief from Cayla Pottinger (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).

Baseball

Illinois Valley Central 13, Streator 3: At Streator, the Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss to the Grey Ghosts.

Colin Byers (double) went 3 for 3, Cole Winterrowd singled and doubled, and Luke Bemont drove in two runs for Streator. Clay Christoff (4 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss on the hill.

Sandwich 3, Seneca 1: At Sandwich, the Indians scored two in the second and one in the third, then received a great start from Nick Michalek (6⅔ IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) in defeating the Irish (1-4).

Alex Hernandez doubled while Brody Cole had an RBI for Sandwich (1-3).

Seneca losing pitcher Cam Shriey (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) had his team’s lone RBI, while Jace Mitchell struck out two in an inning of relief.

Aurora Christian 7, Newark 3: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped to 1-4 with the loss to the Eagles.

Eastin McBroom had two of Newark’s seven hits, while Kiptyn Bleuer (4⅓ IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) took the loss. Payton Wills pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.