Putnam County to host 2 blood drives in April

Blood donors will have two opportunities to donate in Putnam County this April.

The Putnam County High School Interact Club will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 11, in the PCHS Gymnasium, open to students, staff and the public. Donations add up to student scholarships depending on the number of units donated.

The Putnam County Methodist Churches will host a community blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 21, at the McNabb Fire Department, Goldasich Hall, 391 N. Route 89. All are welcome to donate.

April 11 donors will receive a $15 e-gift card. April 21 donors will receive an American Red Cross T-shirt. All April donors are eligible to win a $5,000 prize.

Register and take advantage of Rapid Pass online at redcross.org.