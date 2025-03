Oglesby Union Church will host guest speaker Ryan Karp of Chosen People Ministries at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 13. (Photo provided)

Oglesby Union Church will host guest speaker Ryan Karp of Chosen People Ministries at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 13.

Karp will present, “Messiah in the Passover,” a discussion of the traditional Passover Seder and its relationship to the Last Supper, emphasizing the redemptive significance of the crucifixion.

The event is open to the public. For more information, contact the church at 815-883-3450.