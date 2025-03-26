Princeton library to name the periodical, newspaper area as the ‘Marjorie Albrecht Reading Nook’

The Princeton Public Library recognized the ongoing generosity of Marjorie Albrecht, whose consistent donations have significantly enriched the library’s offerings to the community. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library recognized the ongoing generosity of Marjorie Albrecht, whose consistent donations have significantly enriched the library’s offerings to the community.

In honor of her support, the library will designate the periodical and newspaper area as the “Marjorie Albrecht Reading Nook.”

As a lasting tribute to Marjorie Albrecht’s dedication to literacy and learning, the library will install a commemorative plaque in the designated area. This recognition reflects the appreciation of the Princeton Public Library for her continued commitment to fostering education and accessibility for all visitors.

“With this generous gift, we have been able to expand our resources and enhance the reading experience for our patrons,” said Julie Wayland, director of Princeton Public Library. “Marjorie Albrecht’s contributions have had a lasting impact, and we are honored to name this space after her.”