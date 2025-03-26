Peru 2nd Ward aldermanic candidates talk municipal pool, affordable housing ahead of April 1 election

Following the success of the November referendum, the municipal pool remains at the forefront of Peru residents’ minds ahead of the April 1 election. (Shaw Local News Network)

After the success of the November referendum, the municipal pool remains at the forefront of Peru residents’ minds ahead of the April 1 election.

Incumbent Jason Edgcomb is challenged by resident Tom Riordan for the 2nd Ward aldermanic seat. It is the lone contested aldermanic race in Peru.

[ 2025 Election Questionnaire: Jason Edgcomb, Peru City Council, Second Ward ]

[ 2025 Election Questionnaire: Tom Riordan, Peru City Council, Second Ward ]

Edgcomb said in a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that he doesn’t believe a municipal pool is the best use of hotel/motel funds, which he said was made clear in the past.

“However, that was the question on the ballot, and I will honor what the voters asked for,” he said. “My concern is how this affects city projects down the road, but we will figure that out when we get to it.”

Riordan agreed that he would honor the residents’ vote, but now it’s up to the elected officials to get the ball rolling to accomplish what residents said they wanted.

“The city has gone long enough without a pool,” he said. “Plus, it needs to be put back in the same spot as it was. I was born and raised in Peru and used the pool practically every day as a kid. It needs to return.”

Edgcomb said the city is proud of the growth over the past several years while concurrently maintaining a balanced budget. However, continuing to progress while staying within the budget is one of the largest issues facing the city.

“As the city grows, the need for growth in the police and fire departments grows,” he said. “We need to find ways to pay for those needs without raising any of the taxes of our constituents.”

Riordan disagreed, saying he believes the biggest issue in Peru is transparency. He said there are too many financial secrets.

“When they tell us something is happening, most of the time it’s never been discussed in the open,” he said. “However they’ve been discussing it amongst themselves for months.”

Riordan said he has emailed his two aldermen and the mayor about issues, and the only person who responded was the alderman who was up for reelection at that time.

“If someone wants to know something, I’m going to tell them,” he said. “If someone emails me a question or asks on social media, I’m going to respond as fast as I can, like I do in my professional life with customers. That’s what I would expect.”

Riordan said there is a need for affordable housing. However, the city would need a developer that would come in and plan out an area for a development to fit that need.

“Or possibly to build small duplexes around town in vacant lots for small families/elderly residents,” he said. “Other than trying to attract a developer for that, it’s really out of the city’s hands.”

Edgcomb agreed that there is a need for affordable housing, saying he would like to see the city find a partner that would like affordable single-family dwellings, condo-type housing or something else.

“Single-family residences like this have worked in other communities like Ottawa and been very successful,” he said.

Both candidates’ full questionnaires are available online at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley.