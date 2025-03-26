Hair Raizor in Spring Valley celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

The Hair Raizor at 215 E. St. Paul St, Spring Valley, recently was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Spring Valley officials. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

The Hair Raizor at 215 E. St. Paul St, Spring Valley, recently was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Spring Valley officials.

The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Susana Alfaro has had a lifelong passion for hairstyling, she was driven to acquire this salon and fulfill her dream. Alfaro said she is excited to serve the Illinois Valley area and grateful for the opportunity to own her business.

Following a nine-year tenure with corporate chains, Alfaro said she has learned that entrepreneurship offers a unique sense of satisfaction. She said she is committed to providing exceptional service to families, striving to bring hair visions to life. She said she’ll be mindful of the high standards set by the salon’s existing clients, and she is eager to welcome new clients.