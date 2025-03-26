3 Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl players earn All-Sectional honors

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team players Tim Lewis, Clayton Rokosz and Max Wilborn have been given all-sectional honors by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association.
According to the official IHSSBCA announcement for the 2025 All-Sectional selections, this recognition highlights students who demonstrate exceptional skill, knowledge and dedication to the academic competition format. It is a milestone for Princeton High School, as this marks the first time the school has had any student receive the All-Sectional honor, let alone three in one year.
“Having three students earn All-Sectional recognition in the same year is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Head Coach Brody Anderson. “It speaks to the dedication of Tim, Clayton and Max, who have put countless hours into preparing and performing at a high level. Their achievements are a point of pride for our school and community.”
Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team, which competes in the IHSA’s two-class system, continues to build on its reputation. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the team’s challenges in competing against much larger schools within their classification, Anderson said.