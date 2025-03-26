3 Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl players earn All-Sectional honors

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team players Tim Lewis, Clayton Rokosz and Max Wilborn have been given all-sectional honors by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team players Tim Lewis, Clayton Rokosz and Max Wilborn have been given all-sectional honors by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association.

According to the official IHSSBCA announcement for the 2025 All-Sectional selections, this recognition highlights students who demonstrate exceptional skill, knowledge and dedication to the academic competition format. It is a milestone for Princeton High School, as this marks the first time the school has had any student receive the All-Sectional honor, let alone three in one year.

“Having three students earn All-Sectional recognition in the same year is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Head Coach Brody Anderson. “It speaks to the dedication of Tim, Clayton and Max, who have put countless hours into preparing and performing at a high level. Their achievements are a point of pride for our school and community.”

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team, which competes in the IHSA’s two-class system, continues to build on its reputation. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the team’s challenges in competing against much larger schools within their classification, Anderson said.