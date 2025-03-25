Strong start to season continues for Marquette

Marquette's Grant Dose delivers a pitch to Newark's Payton Wills in the first inning of Monday's game at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Brian Hoxsey)

OTTAWA — The Marquette baseball team continued its strong start to the season in Monday’s contest against Newark at Masinelli Field.

The Crusaders plated a pair of runs in each of the first two innings against the Norsemen, then exploded for 11 tallies in the third to eventually record a 15-0 triumph in four innings to improve to 5-0.

Marquette recorded 12 hits — including a 4 for 4, four RBI day from leadoff man Alec Novotney — and reached base on six walks against five Newark pitchers, while in four innings, Cru starter Grant Dose allowed just a pair of hits, struck out three and tossed 27 of his 37 pitches for strikes.

“Our batters took care of their business and Grant threw the ball well, 37 pitches in four innings, he was pretty impressive,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “We’ve done a good job of doing the things we needed to do through these first five games.

“These guys are collectively physically stronger than last season. It’s has shown with the at-bats we’ve had and on the mound. We’ve had a nice start to the season.”

Marquette — which has now outscored its opponents 61-1 and outhit them 56-11 — scored a pair of runs off Newark starter Kiptyn Bleuer on an RBI triple by Griffin Dobberstein and a run-scoring groundout by Keaton Davis.

In the Crusaders' second off the Norsemen’s Toby Steffen, Dose lined a leadoff single and later scored on a base hit by Payton Gutierrez, who came around to score on a triple by Novotney.

The hosts then sent 14 batters to the plate in the third, with Novotney driving in three runs, Anthony Couch and Gutierrez two each and Dobberstein, Dose and Caden Durdan one apiece.

Dose, who was making his second appearance of the young season and first start, closed out the game in the fourth with a pair of flyouts and a fielder’s choice.

“Most of my pitches were just fastballs,” Dose said. ”I just wanted to throw strikes and let my defense do the rest. This team prides itself on defense, so when you take the mound, you know they are going to make plays behind you. The guys did a great job for me today.

“I struggled with my changeup on Saturday. It just wasn’t working for me. But today I was able to find it and was able to get a couple strikeouts with it.

“The way we’ve been hitting so far this season, I think any of us that start games is a little extra relaxed because we know we’re more often than not going to get run support. Having that confidence in our hitters makes it easier to pitch more aggressively, knowing they are going to have your back.”

Newark's Kiptyn Bleuer readies to throw a pitch to Marquette's Alec Novotney in the first inning of Monday's game at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Brian Hoxsey)

Newark’s two hits, both singles, came from Payton Wills in the first and Bleuer in the third.

“We had played really good baseball so far this season until today,” said Newark coach Josh Cooper, his squad now 1-3. ”We have four games still this week, so today was going to be by committee as far as the pitching staff goes. We wanted to get many guys in to pitch.

“We’ve played all 2A teams and now Marquette, who is the defending 1A champs, and competed in all the games prior to today. Games like this happen, you just have to move on, learn from mistakes and work to get better the next time out.”

Marquette is scheduled back in action on Thursday at Marmion Academy. Newark is scheduled to host Aurora Christian on Wednesday.