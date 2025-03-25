Nurse Practitioner Scholarship available

The Illinois Farm Bureau Rural Nurse Practitioner Scholarship Program is open for applications.

This program offers 15 scholarships, each valued at $4,000, to support nurse practitioners committed to serving rural communities in Illinois.

For more than 33 years, this scholarship initiative has been instrumental in fostering a robust network of rural health practitioners, addressing the primary healthcare needs in Illinois' rural areas. Scholarship recipients are expected to practice in an approved rural area within the state for a minimum of two years.

Eligibility criteria include being a resident of Illinois and either accepted into or currently enrolled in an accredited Nurse Practitioner Program as a Registered Nurse. The Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program proudly funds this initiative.

Interested applicants can obtain application forms from county Farm Bureaus throughout the state, the RIMSAP website at RIMSAP.com, or by reaching out to Donna Gallivan, program manager, at the Illinois Farm Bureau, 1701 Towanda Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. The application deadline is May 1.

For additional information or inquiries, contact Donna Gallivan at 309-557-2350 or via email at dgallivan@ilfb.org.