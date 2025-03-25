Jackson Street development in Ottawa on hold, mayor says

A view of Jackson Street in downtown Ottawa, where plans for redevelopment have been placed on hold as the city focuses on the Riverfront development project. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty answered questions Thursday during his State of the City address about the future of Jackson Street in downtown, saying there are no immediate plans for the area.

Hasty said while several proposals for the Jackson Street Plaza have been considered, none have moved forward because of the plans along the riverfront and financial constraints.

“In order for us to do it right, I think it would have to be magnificent,” Hasty said. “Every time we start to look at it, we start cutting it down to make it more affordable, but that’s just not enough.”

The mayor pointed to the riverfront development, which is expected to shift many of the city’s festivals and events to that area in the coming years.

“As we look at the riverfront, Jackson Street really just starts to become less of a priority,” he said.

Specifically, Hasty shared that organizers of more than 35 events planned for this summer have requested to move their future events to the riverfront, rather than downtown.

Development along the riverfront was a main theme in his address last week, with the unveiling of rendering of the amphitheater coming to Ottawa.

Hasty acknowledged the appeal of the riverfront, describing it as a “wide open canvas” with more potential for large-scale events.

However, he also reminded the community that the riverfront area will undergo construction next year, making it unavailable for events for at least two years.

Looking ahead, Hasty outlined a broader vision for the riverfront, including a proposed multi-story building on the Jordan block, which would feature retail on the first floor and residential space above.

When completed, this building will be part of a larger plaza overlooking the amphitheater, which Hasty said would be about twice the size of the current Jordan Block. He anticipates most events currently held on the Jordan Block will eventually be moved to the new plaza, further diminishing the immediate need for redevelopment of Jackson Street.

While the redevelopment of Jackson Street remains a long-term goal, Hasty said the project is not a top priority at this time.

“It’s still in the back of our minds,” he said. “But when you’re setting priorities and budgets, it’s one that we continue to push off until we can get it done right.”