Ottawa officials have announced the intersection of East Lafayette and Guion streets will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 26, for a construction project. (Bill Freskos)

Only local traffic will be allowed through the area during the closure.

The work is expected to be completed, and the intersection will reopen at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.