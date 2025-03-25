Help clean up Starved Rock State Park on April 26

Starved Rock State Park will host a cleanup day Saturday, April 26, along the trails. (Julie Barichello)

Republic Waste Services will join in the annual cleanup that morning. Volunteers are needed to address graffiti on trail signs, garbage cans and trail markers, as well as picking up litter from the staircases, canyons, seawall and overlooks.

In addition, volunteers will help trim back some branches and plants along the trail to St. Louis Canyon and near the La Salle Canyon bridge.

Volunteers are asked to email Lisa Sons at Lisa.Sons@illinois.gov or call 815-667-5356.