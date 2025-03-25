2 prizes given in Placement Design Contest

(From left) Brynleigh Bickett, Jodi McMillan, Bureau County Ag Literacy Coordinator; and Avery Ross pose for a photo. Bickett from Mrs. Smoode’s class at Malden Grade School and Ross from Mrs. Quanstrom’s class at Lincoln Elementary, Princeton were the award winners. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Winners were announced in the 10th annual Placemat Design Contest sponsored by the Bureau County Farm Bureau.

This event is held in conjunction with the Salute to Ag Breakfast sponsored by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce during National Ag Week.

Students from around the county were asked to create placemats following the theme “What Agriculture Means to Me.” This year the Farm Bureau collected 155 entries from all over the county.

Two prizes were awarded for Best of Show and Best Use of Theme. Each of the winners, their parents and their teachers were invited to be recognized at the breakfast at The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens just outside of Princeton on the morning of March 21.