Subway in Marseilles to close March 25

The Marseilles Subway is closing its location at 237 Commercial St. permanently at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

“The Marseilles Subway would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” said Donald Trager.

Subway locations remain open in Ottawa and Streator.

