Princeton Christian Academy speech contestants receive top honors

Princeton Christian Academy first through eighth grade speech team contestants recently competed at Christian Hills School in Orland Hills and at the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Meet at Bureau Valley Junior High.

The 32 first through eighth grade students who competed at Christian Hills brought home 30 blue ribbons and two red ribbons, and the 12 fifth through eighth grade students who competed at the conference contest brought home 13 blue ribbons (one was double entered).

All students began selecting and rehearsing their contest pieces in January to prepare for these contests. Their classroom teachers, Lisa Baker, Wendy Bickett, Jeralyn Glass, Beverly Odell and Tony Clausen assisted in this process by rehearsing and coaching them. Then in February PCA speech coach Marty Kiser began coaching and polishing their performances. Some contestants will perform again at the PCA Talent Show on May 8.