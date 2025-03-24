La Salle sends CL Real Estate 15-day notice on Maytag, Kaskaskia

CL Real Estate has until the end of the month to make the repairs on the downtown La Salle Maytag and Kaskaskia properties identified during the Jan. 8 building inspection. (Scott Anderson)

CL Real Estate has until the end of the month to make the repairs on the downtown La Salle Maytag and Kaskaskia properties identified during the Jan. 8 building inspection.

The company responded to the city that it intends to meet those requests.

After reviewing the results of the inspection, the city sent out a letter on March 12 to CLRED, saying the city “intends to file an action to repair and/or demolish the properties within 15 days of receipt.”

Alderman Jim Bacidore asked for an update on the projects during Monday’s council meeting.

Mayor Jeff Grove told the council the letters had been mailed out.

City Engineer Brian Brown said the city should have an update by the next council meeting.

“There should be either no action,” he said. “Or something to write back.”

The inspection found both buildings had some structural concerns, which were presented to the council during the February council meeting.

In the letter regarding the Maytag building, the city lists 12 items to be addressed including; to provide documentation on the structural modification, repair brickwork, remove disintegrating mortar and properly tuckpoint the west exterior face of the southwest building, repair all windows, public sidewalk and curbing along the westside of the property.

For the Kaskaskia, the city listed 11 items needed addressing including; structural deficiencies with the garage roof, multiple facade elements that are loose or missing, the upper balcony support brackets, all loose masonry must be restored or repaired and doors, all broken windows must be repaired and all debris and broken glass must be removed.

President of CLRED Steven Hussey said in an email response, the company wants to ensure the hotel and Maytag Building remain in safe condition and meet all required structural standards and has already responded this week to the city confirming they are being responsive to their repair requests for both buildings.

“We shared with the city that many of these requested repairs have already been completed and more are scheduled to be completed over the next few weeks,” he said in an email. “We also informed them that some of the items will require more than the 15 days afforded in their request to complete.”

Regarding construction timelines at CLRED properties, Hussey said the company primarily undertake the development and restoration of historical properties and those types of projects often come with more challenges than a new build.

“Despite substantial efforts and investments in the past years,” Hussey said. “We have faced even more obstacles than expected with the Kaskaskia and Maytag buildings. We will continue to collaborate with the city of La Salle to safeguard the buildings and facilitate the best possible move forward solution for both buildings.”

Hussey said CLRED hopes to have more concrete news regarding these two properties later this spring.