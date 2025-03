The Illinois Valley Democrats, in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties, will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St. (Shaw file photo)

The Illinois Valley Democrats, in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties, will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

Join the group’s monthly meeting. Find out what is going on in your counties and discuss the instability and confusion of our country, the group said in its news release. All Democrats are welcomed and encouraged to attend, the group said. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW.