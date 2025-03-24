Fire engulfs closed Peru tavern Monday on Water Street

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze Monday, March 24, 2025, at the former Platform 31 on Water Street. Peru firefighters were on scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. but quickly sent for reinforcements from other fire departments. (Scott Anderson)

Peru firefighters raced to Water Street on Monday morning, and quickly sent for reinforcements, after a closed tavern caught fire.

The property in question is the former Platform 31, located at 901 Water St. A dispatch was issued shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Thick smoke was emanating from the property, though access was closed by first-responders.

Within an hour of the initial dispatch, Peru Fire Chief Jeff King upgraded the incident to a three-alarm fire and requested additional manpower from surrounding fire companies. Water Street is shut down from La Salle to Putnam streets.

Platform 31 has been closed for months. Proprietors announced its closure in a Facebook post in summer 2024. The restaurant had opened in late 2021 at 901 Water St., Peru prior to its closure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Smoke from this Monday, March 24, 2025, fire at the former Platform 31 on Water Street in Peru was visible from a considerable distances. Authorities shut down Water Street while firefighters from multiple companies battled the blaze. (Scott Anderson)