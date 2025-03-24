Arukah’s Living Room to relocate in Ottawa

Arukah Institute of Healing’s Living Room is moving to a new location in Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

Open in 2023 at 613 W. Marquette St., the location serves as a “living room” for people dealing with mental health or personal issues. The staff can deliver on-site care or make referrals for substance abuse or mental health treatment.

The Ottawa location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new location will open Friday at 3107 N. Route 23, Ottawa. A living room location also is in Princeton where Arukah, a nonprofit mental health organization, is based.