March 23, 2025
Arukah’s Living Room to relocate in Ottawa

Nonprofit serves people with mental health, personal issues

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Arukah Institute of Healing’s Living Room is moving to a new location in Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

Arukah Institute of Healing’s Living Room is moving to a new location in Ottawa.

Open in 2023 at 613 W. Marquette St., the location serves as a “living room” for people dealing with mental health or personal issues. The staff can deliver on-site care or make referrals for substance abuse or mental health treatment.

The Ottawa location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new location will open Friday at 3107 N. Route 23, Ottawa. A living room location also is in Princeton where Arukah, a nonprofit mental health organization, is based.

