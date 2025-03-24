2 more recipients receive ‘Love Our Community’ grants from Princeton Rotary

Two more “Love Our Community” grant recipients have each received $1,000 from Princeton Rotary Club. (From left) Derek Fetzer, Grants Committee member presents a check to Tracy Wright representing Gateway Services and J Burt on behalf of the North Central Regional Betterment Coalition. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

They are Gateway Services and North Central Regional Betterment Coalition.

Tracy Wright of Gateway Services said the grant would be used to purchase two additional Brayden/Big Red CPR manikins for staff training. Burt said North Central Regional Betterment Coalition will use their grant to further fund its commitment to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

In total, 10 local nonprofit organizations will receive $1,000 from Rotary Club of Princeton through its Love Our Community grant program.

Love Our Community grant funds are generated through fundraisers and other activities. These recipients were selected from numerous applications that were submitted to Rotary. The funds for these grants area raised at Rotary’s annual auction.

The recipients for 2025 are Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Elmore Disaster Relief Inc., Loads of Love Laundry Mission, Buddy Bags Inc., North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Gateway Services, Barker Farm Outreach, Perfectly Flawed Foundation, Magi Baby Chest and Freedom House.

The goal is to award a total of $10,000 each year, funds permitting, to local nonprofits to show appreciation for the time and resources they put forth to serve the community. Love Our Community Grant applications for 2026 will be accepted beginning in November 2025.

Each organization is invited to attend a Rotary Club meeting where they have the opportunity to share information about how the money will be used.