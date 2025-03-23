‘The Land Grant to Build the Illinois Central Railroad’ to be presented at Mendota museum

The Mendota Historical Society will host historian Ray Tutaj at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 10, to screen a film on the creation of the nation’s first land grant railroad, the Illinois Central.

The Mendota Historical Society will host historian Ray Tutaj at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 10, to screen a film on the creation of the nation’s first land grant railroad, the Illinois Central.

Tutaj explores how the Illinois Central Railroad was vital to the settlement and economic development of Illinois and the creation of Mendota in the middle years of the 19th century.

Additionally, the film, titled “The Land Grant to Build the Illinois Central Railroad,” looks at the key roles played by major national figures such as Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.