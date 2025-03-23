Reddick library in Ottawa to host stuffed friend stories, sleepover

Children will have a chance to bring their stuffed friend and enjoy stories and snacks Wednesday, March 26, at Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Stuffies on Spring Break is scheduled 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, (with the owner’s permission) their stuffed friend will stay at the library for a spring break adventure. Pick them up the next day between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 24: Homeschool Art, all ages. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 24: Spring Clay Flower Art, kindergarten through third grade. Join Miss Robin and make unique clay spring flower art.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 25: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), 3 to 6 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week, the group will jump into frog themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grade. Introverts unite. Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

6 to 7 p.m.Tuesday, March 25: LEGO Club, all ages. This event is perfect for LEGO fans. The library will choose a theme, and patrons will craft their creation to align with it. All creations will be showcased afterward in the children’s department.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 26: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3. Join the library for F is for Farm themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27: Food for Thought: Cookbook Club: Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s by B. Dylan Hollis, adults. New members are welcome to join Reddick Library’s newest book club. Participants will be asked to make a recipe out of the cookbook prior to the meeting and share their opinions of the results.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 31: Homeschool Art, all ages. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.