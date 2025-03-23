Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum to host special baseball exhibit opening

Guy Hoffman poses for a photo with Lanny Slevin during the Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame awards banquet on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, to debut a new exhibit featuring the Illinois Valley Baseball Hall of Fame.

The event will be held at the museum, located at 1100 Canal St.

Marquette graduate Guy Hoffman, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, will be on-hand for a meet-and-greet.

The exhibit will showcase baseball artifacts, including displays on local players from Little League to the professional ranks. Additionally, the exhibit will highlight the history and stats of Negro League players.

The museum also will feature baseball stories and a baseball nickname quiz for visitors.

If weather permits, hot dogs, Cracker Jacks, and root beer will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward fundraising efforts.

The exhibit will be open through October this year, and the public is invited to attend the event on March 29 to kick it off.