Discover the wildflowers of Sandy Ford land and water reserve

Join University of Illinois Extension’s Master Naturalists 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at the Streator Public Library for an exploration of the vibrant wildflowers that call Sandy Ford Land and Water Reserve home.

Sandy Ford is a 200-acre reserve located in Streator and home to many native wildflower species. It features both woodland and prairie habitats.

This program will delve into the world of native Illinois flora, focusing on the diverse array of wildflowers blooming at Sandy Ford. The discussion includes identification tips, discussing key characteristics like flower shape, color and leaf structure.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/SandyFordFlowers

Anyone who needs an accommodation to participate, may contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

The library is at 130 S. Park St., Streator.