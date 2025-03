Sidney Galvar from the Utica Public Library will be at the Hennepin Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27, to teach the public how to crochet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Registration is required. Bring 5 mm crochet needles to participate. For information, call the library at 815-339-2038.