Princeton baseball, softball making season debuts

The Princeton baseball and softball teams will open their seasons today with a twist.

The scheduled home games were thrown a curve ball due to field conditions at Princeton.

The Tigresses will now play at Chillicothe on turf while the JV and varsity baseball games will move to Sterling’s turf fields.

Hall’s baseball game is also being moved to Alleman’s field at 1186 43rd Avenue in Moline.

Bureau Valley’s home baseball and softball games with Amboy have been moved to Amboy.

In other scheduled games today, St. Bede softball hosts Alleman and Hall softball plays at the Jacksonville Jamboree.