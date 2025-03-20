Princeton coffee shop Bean Buzz to close

Bean Buzz is closing in Princeton.

The coffee shop with a drive-through will have its last day Saturday, April 12. Customers are asked to use their gift cards and loyalty cards.

Open since August 2021, the business is owned by Janet Johnson who chose to open the coffee spot in the former bank building at 130 N. Main St. Aside from coffee, Bean Buzz sells coffee apparel, travel mugs, coffee cups, candies, energy bars, and bakery items.

