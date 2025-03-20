Ottawa Elementary announces Marissa Darlington as new superintendent

The Ottawa Elementary School Board of Education announced Marissa Darlington as the district’s new superintendent. (Tom Sistak)

Darlington will take the role following the upcoming retirement of Michelle Lee.

The Board of Education expressed its gratitude to Lee for her years of service and leadership, wishing her the best in her future endeavors.

Over the past six months, the Board conducted an extensive search, hiring a search firm and including stakeholders to find the best candidate for the role.

“We are confident that Ms. Darlington brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will continue to support the quality education our district provides,” Board President Brenden Donahue said in a statement to the OES community.

Marissa Darlington has a history in education, bringing more than 18 years of experience to her new role as superintendent.

She previously served as the superintendent/principal at Nettle Creek CCSD 24 in Morris for almost eight years.

Prior to that, Darlington spent more than a decade as a kindergarten teacher, with positions in the Plainfield CCSD and Morris Elementary.

As part of the statement, Darlington expressed her excitement and commitment to the district’s future.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as the next superintendent of Ottawa Elementary School District 141. I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, students, families and broader community. My focus is to build on the district’s strengths, support our educators and ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed,” she said.

Darlington added she is eager to begin the transition, with plans to listen carefully to stakeholders and work together to help shape the district’s future.