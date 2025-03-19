Waltham Elementary to host open house March 27 to inform residents about possible addition

Waltham Elementary in Utica will be hosting a community open house Thursday, March 27, to provide a tour and a presentation to keep district residents informed about the need for a possible addition. (Scott Anderson)

The open house will begin with a tour of the school at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:15 p.m., this is the final community open house before the April election, according to a Tuesday news release.

In December 2023, Waltham Elementary School District 185 Board voted to adopt a resolution seeking $9.96 million for a building addition to ease the Utica school’s space constraints.

The resolution will state “Shall the Board of Education of Waltham Community Consolidated School District Number 185, La Salle County, Illinois, build and equip an addition to the Waltham School Building, including construction of additional classrooms, improve the site thereof and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $9,960,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”

“The addition is not just about more classrooms; it’s about investing in the future of our children,” the news release said. “Together, we can build a stronger future for our children and community.”

If you have any questions contact Waltham Elementary at 815-667-4417 or visit wesd185.org.