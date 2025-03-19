Streator liquor store under new ownership

Pat’s Pour Liquor is under new ownership and will be getting a new name – Streator Liquors. (Derek Barichello)

Sahaj Patel and Hardik Patel, who go by Sam and Harry, are the new owners.

Streator Liquors will be a family-run business while keeping the same team, so customers will see familiar faces.

The store, 115 Oak St., Streator, was closed last week during the transition. The business is located in the former Times-Press newspaper office.

