March 19, 2025
Streator High School names March 2025 students of the month

By Derek Barichello
March 2025 students of the month at Streator High School are Destiny Krebsbach, Miryssa Ashlock, Julie Chaudhari and Palmer Phillis. They were honored at the Tuesday, March 18, 2025, board meeting. Not pictured are Jordy Sanchez, Thyberius Hallam, Alyssa Salisbury, Wyatt Smith and Elsa Sorensen. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for March 2025 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The March students are:

  • Jordy Sanchez for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Baking 101) 
  • Thyberius Hallam for the English/World Language Department (English III) 
  • Alyssa Salisbury for the English/World Language Department (German IV) 
  • Destany Krebsbach for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Drawing and Painting and Individual Studies).
  • Julie Chaudhari for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (APUSH)
  • Miryssa Ashlock For Guided Program for Success Department (GPS)
  • Wyatt Smith for Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department (B.S.P.)
  • Palmer Phillis for Math Department (IVCC Dual Credit Calculus)
  • Elsa Sorensen for Science Department (College Bio & Chemistry II)
  • Lailah Vaughn for the Student Services Department (Science and Foundation Skills)
