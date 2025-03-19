Streator High School names March 2025 students of the month

March 2025 students of the month at Streator High School are Destiny Krebsbach, Miryssa Ashlock, Julie Chaudhari and Palmer Phillis. They were honored at the Tuesday, March 18, 2025, board meeting. Not pictured are Jordy Sanchez, Thyberius Hallam, Alyssa Salisbury, Wyatt Smith and Elsa Sorensen. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)