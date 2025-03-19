La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

Students recognized this month were Regan Doerr, Miles Pangrcic, Zac Cain, Jay McConnell, Gavin Kallis, Ella McCauley, Isabella Cimei, Sophia Woods, Aeidyn Lyons, Maddie Gross and Morgan Knowles. Students are nominated for this honor by La Salle-Peru High School teachers, coaches and staff. McConnell also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle - Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday during a breakfast ceremony.

Students recognized this month were Regan Doerr, Miles Pangrcic, Zac Cain, Jay McConnell, Gavin Kallis, Ella McCauley, Isabella Cimei, Sophia Woods, Aeidyn Lyons, Maddie Gross, and Morgan Knowles. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. McConnell also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the La Salle Rotary Club.