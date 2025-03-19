La Salle man charged following digital child sexual abuse image seizure

A La Salle man faces felony charges after authorities seized unlawful digital images.

Jonathan Boone, 29, was charged with three counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, according to La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss in a Wednesday news release.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau and the La Salle Police Department.

Boone was transported to the La Salle County Jail where he was later released and given a notice to appear in court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed at a later time, police said.

Investigators with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.