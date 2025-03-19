Dimmick School district welcomes new superintendent

Dimmick Consolidated School District will welcome Jonathan Fox as its new superintendent, effective July 1, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

This news comes after Ryan Linning accepted a position as superintendent of Peru Elementary School District 124.

Fox has served as the principal of Lincoln Junior High School in La Salle for the past nine years, according to a news release. He earned his bachelor’s of arts from Eastern Illinois University in May 2007 and then went on to complete his master’s in Education Leadership from Aurora University in 2011. In 2023 he completed his doctor of education from St. Francis University.

Fox resides in Ottawa with his wife Wendy, son Knox and daughter Beau.

Lining said in a news release, Fox brings the District positive energy and strength in developing and sustaining a positive school culture. Fox will focus on maintaining thoughtful budgeting and long-term financial planning, protecting local control, effective strategic planning, cultivating relationships with students, staff and the community, and ensuring that Dimmick remains an educational leader through exceptional teaching and learning experiences.