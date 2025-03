Today’s list of Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:

*St. Bede varsity baseball at Newman; there is no make-up date set

*St. Bede varsity softball at home vs. Newman; there is no make-up date set

*St. Bede JV softball at Seneca; there is no make-up date set

*The Bureau Valley baseball home game with Princeville has been postponed with no make-up date set

*Indian Creek at Marquette varsity baseball

*Dixon vs. Ottawa softball

*L-P at Bloomington softball