Baseball: 5 to Watch across The Times area in 2025

Marquette's Sam Mitre records the final out of the game against Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game last season at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

The 2025 high school baseball season is underway. Here are five players to watch in The Times area.

Marquette's Alec Novotney smacks a hit against Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Alec Novotney, Marquette, junior, SS/P

A unanimous Times All-Area first-team pick last season, Novotney had a spectacular sophomore season for the Class 1A state champs, batting .361 with 14 RBIs and 41 runs scored. On the mound, he was the area’s most dominant small-school pitcher with a 10-0 record, a 0.97 ERA and an area-best 99 strikeouts against nine walks over 58 innings. Times All-Area, All-Tri-County Conference and IHSBCA All-State as well as the Class 1A Baseball Player of the Year.

Ottawa's Adam Swanson makes contact with the ball against St. Bede in a game last season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Adam Swanson, Ottawa, junior, P/C

A unanimous selection for Times All-Area first team and Interstate 8 All-Conference first-team last season, Swanson proved to be the Pirates’ top hitter (.395BA, 3HR, 17 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs, .481 on-base percentage) and arguably Ottawa’s top pitcher (6-4, 3.32ERA, 39K over 522/3IP).

Marquette's Sam Mitre scores a run against Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game last season at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Sam Mitre, Marquette, senior, 1B/P

A unanimous Times All-Area first-team pick the past two seasons, Mitre was second in The Times area in both batting average (.449) and runs batted in (37). He also had 15 doubles, four home runs and four scoreless innings pitched for Class 1A champion Marquette.

Streator pitcher Jake Hagie lets go of a pitch to Ottawa in a game last season at Streator High School. (Scott Anderson)

Jake Hagie, Streator, senior, P/OF

The southpaw ace of the Bulldogs staff, Hagie threw 52 1/3 innings, posting a 3.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts and a 3-5 record. He also hit .290 with 19 RBIs. Hagie earned a place on the Times All-Area first team and was a member of the Illinois Central Eight Conference’s all-conference team.

Seneca centerfielder Paxton Giertz camps under a fly ball near the warning track against Marquette in a game last season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, senior, P/OF

A unanimous Times All-Area first-team selection for the second year in a row, Giertz combined a .422 batting average and 15 RBIs with a 3.09 ERA, 70 strikeouts and a 3-4 record over 43 innings pitched. Giertz also was a unanimous first-team choice in the Tri-County Conference.