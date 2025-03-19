10 Ottawa residents may receive up to $60,000 for home rehabilitation

A public meeting to explain the housing rehabilitation program will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate 10 local homes.

The grant will help homeowners improve the safety and livability of their properties.

A public meeting to explain the program will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.

A representative from the North Central Illinois Council of Governments will be present to provide details, answer questions and distribute applications.

To apply, homeowners must own and live in a single-family, owner-occupied home within the designated project area, which includes downtown Ottawa and part of the west side near Poplar Street from Madison to Superior streets.

Also, homeowners must meet income guidelines for low-to-moderate income households in La Salle County.

Income Guidelines are as follows:

1 person: $46,700

2 people: $53,400

3 people: $60,050

4 people: $66,700

5 people: $72,050

6 people: $77,400

Homeowners must provide the following documents:

Proof of income for all household members ages 18 and older, whether or not they contribute to the household

A copy of the homeowner’s insurance declaration page

A copy of the real estate tax bill

Copies of current utility bills for gas and electricity

Priority will be given to homes with the most significant health and safety risks, as well as to households with very low income, individuals with physical or mental disabilities, and residents 62 or older.

Each eligible home may receive up to $60,000 in rehabilitation assistance.

For questions or to complete a survey, contact Connie Buchanan at 815-433-5830 or cbuchanan@ncicg.org, or Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, or tkopppen@cityofottawa.org.

For more general information, including the project area map, visit Ottawa’s website at cityofottawa.org.