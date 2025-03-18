La Salle green lights purchase of $41,067 new squad car

The Durango purchased by the La Salle Police Department comes equipped with a backup camera, touch screen radio, blind spot and rear cross path detection, cruise control, three climate control, power locks and windows, Bluetooth, keyless entry and automatic headlights, according to documents. (Photo provided by La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski)

La Salle’s police department will have a new vehicle soon, as the City Council approved the purchase during Monday’s meeting.

The 2025 Dodge Durango Pursuit AWD SUV will be purchased for $41,067 from the department’s drug fund — so no taxpayer dollars will be used to purchase the vehicle.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said the department has seven patrol cars right now and one administration vehicle —but it is trying to retire the administration truck and give it to the park department.

“So, they’ll have a four door dodge with about 110,000 miles on it,” he said.

Smudzinski said the city will have to transfer lights and other equipment to the vehicle at a later date, which will be approved by the council at the time and will require the use of taxpayer funds.

The Durango comes equipped with a backup camera, touch screen radio, blind spot and rear cross path detection, cruise control, three climate control, power locks and windows, Bluetooth, keyless entry and automatic headlights, according to documents.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he appreciated Smudzinski for purchasing multiple items from the drug fund.

“He’s definitely doing what’s good for the city,” he said.