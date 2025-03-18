2025 Bureau County Land Atlas and Plat Book available to buy

The 2025 Bureau County Land Atlas and Plat Book now is available. (Shaw Local News Network)

This newest edition published by Rockford Map Publishers is available for purchase from The Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.

The new plat book accurately displays parcel boundaries, acreage data, roadways, waterways, railways, section lines, municipal boundaries, recreational areas, and includes an index to landowners. A 3-D aerial map lies opposite each township parcel map, and is very useful in providing a quick gauge to the use of a particular parcel.

Plat books are a great reference tool for landowners and business owners. It is a necessary reference guide for industries such as agriculture, land development, hunting, real estate, utilities and municipal government, among other items.

To purchase additional products, visit RockfordMap.com for plat books, wall maps and a variety of digital map products from counties all over the country. Call 815-708-6324 for more information.