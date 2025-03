The Yorktown Fire Association will sponsor a grilled chicken dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Fairfield Amish Mennonite School located at 29467 425 E. Street in Tampico. (Derek Barichello)

The Yorktown Fire Association will sponsor a grilled chicken dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Fairfield Amish Mennonite School located at 29467 425 E. Street in Tampico.

The menu includes grilled chicken, homemade bread, pies and ice cream. Carryouts are available and donations only are taken. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the purchase of a new brush fire truck.