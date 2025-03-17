Ottawa thrift store plans expansion, temporarily closes

Ottawa Community Thrift is expanding its store to add new features and is closed this week while under renovation. (Photo provided by Leslie Mulderink)

The shop plans to add a youth artist and maker section, community craft and ceramic tables, a vinyl record music lounge, rock and tie-dye hippie shop, non-upholstered furniture section, and an expanded clothing section.

“We have big plans to gather the community even more this summer than last,” read a post in the business’ social media. “Look forward to a senior social hour, creative make & take workshops, teen art nights, community shindigs, after hours shop + craft parties, and more.”

Ottawa Community Thrift, 1022 La Salle St., is a 100% donation thrift shop, according to its Facebook page, and is accepting donations for this project.

The shop will reopen Saturday.

