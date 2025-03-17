Grow Spring Valley receives grant to support American in Bloom initiative

Grow Spring Valley has been awarded a $1,000 Community Impact Grant from the Bureau County Farm Bureau to support its ongoing America in Bloom initiative. (Scott Anderson)

This grant will help fund beautification efforts throughout the community, including adding flowers, landscaping improvements and other enhancements to make Spring Valley a more inviting and vibrant place.

The Bureau County Farm Bureau received 17 applications for this year’s Community Impact Grant program. Grow Spring Valley’s project was selected because of its strong alignment with community needs and potential to impact residents positively.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding to continue our work with America in Bloom,” said Grow Spring Valley President Sarah Kinkin. “These funds will go a long way in helping us create more beautiful public spaces and foster pride in our community.”

The grant funds will be coordinated through the Bureau County Farm Bureau and Grow Spring Valley looks forward to collaborating with Farm Bureau and COUNTRY financial representatives.

For more information, visit growspringvalley.com or follow Grow Spring Valley on social media.