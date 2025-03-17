BCR softball preview: 5 players to watch

Princeton’s Kelsea Klingenberg drives the ball against Bureau Valley slide in at second Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Class 2A regional semifinals in Rock Falls. She returns for her senior season this spring. (Alex T. Paschal)

Makayla Hecht, Princeton (Jr., 3B)

The PHS junior has been giving them Hecht for two years on the varsity and shows no signs of slowing down. The Tigresses leadoff hitter had an area-best 31 stolen bases and 36 runs scored. She batted .481 with four doubles and 10 RBIs, receiving First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Makayla Hecht (Mike Vaughn)

Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton (Sr., OF)

The slap-hitter carried an area-high .489 batting average with 22 runs, 10 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a triple last year. She was chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. She has committed to play for Parkland College.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Alex T. Paschal)

Keely Lawson, Princeton (Jr., IF/OF)

Lawson batted an even .400 in her debut with PHS last season, leading the Tigresses with 39 RBIs, six homers and 37 runs along with seven doubles and 17 steals. She was chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Keely Lawson (Mike Vaughn)

Avah Oertel, Princeton (So., P/IF)

Oertel is a dual-threat for the Tigresses, batting .357 with a team-high six homers and 10 doubles along with 36 RBIs and 35 runs as a freshman. The unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection also went 8-6 record with a 3.42 ERA in the circle.

Avah Oertel (Scott Anderson)

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley (Sr., P/IF)

Reglin will take over the role as ace for the defending regional champion Storm with the transfer of classmate Madison Smith to Annawan. Regling posting a 7-2 record with a 2.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts, named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Carly Reglin (Mike Vaughn)

Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich, St. Bede (jr., SS); Izzy Gibson, Princeton (jr., C); Ellie Harp, Princeton (sr., IF); Maci Kelly, St. Bede (sr., 2B); Caroline Keutzer, Princeton (jr., OF); Caroline Morris, Hall (so., C); Kiyrra Morris, Princeton (so, C/IF); Reese Reviglio, Princeton (jr., P); Emma Slingsby, St. Bede (jr., OF); Emma Stull, BV (sr., 1B); Sam Woolley, Princeton (sr., 1B); Emily Wright, Bureau Valley (jr., C).