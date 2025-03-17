Arts of Starved Rock Country grant period underway

DePue students Colten Rivers and Rosie Caracheo play steelpans with the NIU Steelband on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at DePue School. The school district was one of the recipients the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund grant. (Scott Anderson)

The 2025 Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund grant period is underway for art projects.

Grants are available to any nonprofit, school, library or community group supporting the arts or arts programs.

The application period runs through May 1, with grant announcements made in late May.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

In 2024, grants were awarded to Hegeler Carus Foundation of La Salle, Community Players of Streator, Prairie Arts Council of Princeton, DePue School District, Poco a Poco of Streator and NCI Artworks of Peru.

“Aside from grants, we provide education, networking and online support across Starved Rock Country,” said ASRC administrator René Parks Wendinger. “We work with artists and organizations to make their creative projects happen.”

For information, contact Parks Wendinger at rene@srccf.org. For an application, visit the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation website at srccf.org/artgrant/#grant-information.