2025 Princeton softball preview: Nothing given for returning players, newcomers

Princeton’s Kelsea Klingenberg swaps the ball to third to drive in the winning run against Rock Falls in May 2024 in a Class 2A regional softball semifinal. She is one of five returning first-team all-conference players returning for the Tigresses. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jhavon Hayes handed out the Princeton softball uniforms for picture day last week. And then she took them all back.

In the preseason, no one’s earned the jersey quite yet, she said.

“I gave jerseys out for pictures and I asked for them all back. So even our seniors who are going to be on varsity, they need to earn their jersey, too,” Hayes said. “There’s rumors going around who’s doing what. Until I say it, it’s not a thing.

“I fully expect all my returners to contribute like they have the past two years and my freshmen to be able to contribute when they get the call to be up on varsity, whenever that may be. I expect just about all of them to get that call, whether it’s in a pinch running role, or actually having a role.”

The Tigresses have made great strides under Hayes, going 7-17 in her first season as head coach and flipping the numbers last year, going 17-8 and playing for a regional championship. They aim to take it another step this year.

“I’ve already told the girls we’re not going to get complacent. We learned a lot Year 1. We applied our knowledge Year 2 and Year 3 they know what to expect and we can build off last season’s success,” Hayes said. “First they said, ‘Yeah, ‘we’re going to win State.’ (I said), ‘Let’s bring it down a little.‘ We’re going to get farther than last season. That’s our goal. These seniors are pretty determined.”

Kelsea Klingenberg

Even though the uniforms have not been handed out for keeps, Hayes knows she has a stock of talent to stay on the rise.

There are five returning First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference players back in camp. Senior outfielder Kelsea Klingenberg, a Parkland College signee who led the area with a .489 average, junior Keely Lawson, a slugging shortstop who batted .400 with six home runs and 39 RBIs, and sophomore slugger/pitcher Avah Oertel, who batted .357 with six homers and 35 RBIs and went 8-6 with a 3.42 ERA in the circle, were chosen unanimously.

Junior third baseman Makayla Hecht (.481, 31 steals, 36 runs), who creates havoc on the bases, and sophomore Kiyrra Morris (.372), who “provides a consistent bat,” were also named to the first team while junior pitcher Reese Reviglio (9-2, 2.16) was named to the second team.

Senior first baseman Ellie Harp (.392) and classmate Sam Woolley (18 RBI), a Judson University recruit, are also returning starters along with juniors Izzy Gibson (6 HR, 17 RBIs) at catcher, Caroline Keutzer (.346), a slap-hitting outfielder, and Sylvie Rutledge at second base. Senior Neveah Briddick (P/SS) also returns.

Hayes said it’s nice to bring in a freshmen class that reached the IESA level at Logan Junior High and expects them to be able to contribute.

“It’s definitely a learning curve right now, because I move quick. And they‘re trying to get on our level and move at our pace,” Hayes said. “It may not be right at the beginning. I’m not sure, but I do expect just about all of them to be able contribute in some way, shape or form.

“Just with the little time we’ve gotten on the field, I want to put them in more competitive situations this week, so they can earn that varsity level if they are going to get moved up. I think they’re some kids who have done and some kids I expect more out of.”

Hayes said they have enough players to play JV games depending on how their opponents' numbers shape up.