Streator library to begin spring expo, host Taste of Japan on March 23

The Streator Public Library will begin its Spring Expo on Monday, March 17. (Bill Freskos)

Join the library for art, discovery and community as the library showcases the best of what it has to offer.

Additionally, the library will host a Pots ‘O Gold Scavenger Hunt the week of March 17. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Go to streatorpubliclibrary.org/ or call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 17: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 17: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 18: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18: Story Time: St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with stories from Ireland, traditional Irish music and a craft.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 19: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. Read cozy mysteries at the library.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 19: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19: Indigenous beadwork, teens/adults, learn how to do basic beadwork with a special guest.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19: Let’s Talk: True Crime, adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 20: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20: Anime Club, teens. Talk about all the manga from new, old, classic and legendary.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20: Learning Origami, public. Join the library to learn some fun and basic origami.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 22: Tabletop gaming, public. The library has all sorts of games available to try.

3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 22: Taste of Japan, public. Get a taste of Japan with snacks and a sampling of a Japanese tea ceremony.