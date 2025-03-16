Reddick library in Ottawa to host program spotlighting the life of a women in uniform during World War II

Join Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Cyndee Schaffer on Thursday, March 20, at the Reddick Library in Ottawa as she uses excerpts from her mother’s letters written home during World War II to provide a romantic yet frightful glimpse into the life of a woman in uniform during this crucial time in history. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

“The Journey of Mollie’s War: WACs and World War II,” will be presented 6 to 7 p.m. Schaffer will detail her mother’s experiences from basic training in 1943 to a dramatic image of the the Statue of Liberty in the midst of darkness in 1945 when she returned home.

Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and the Illinois General Assembly (through the Illinois Arts Council Agency), as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to https://www.reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Finlay Donovan is Killing It,” by Elle Cosimano will be discussed at this librarian-led book club. New members are welcome to join. Book Summary: Struggling suspense novelist and single mom Finlay Donovan’s fiction treads dangerously close to the truth as she becomes tangled in real-life murder investigations.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 17: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 18: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), ages 3-6 years. Join the library for a delightful gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week, the group will dive into flowers and seeds themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft time.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages birth to 3 years. Join the library for garden themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft time.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 19: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. This month the library will be discussing, “Tree: A Peek-Through Board Book” by Britta Teckentrup and then creating a button tree as a tie in to the story. Copies of the book will be available for check out in the Children’s Department.

2 p.m. Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23: “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement”: Illinois Libraries Present, virtual event. In the early 1970s, secretaries in Boston decided to fight against humiliating, harassing and illegal work environments. Their movement became national and is a largely forgotten story of U.S. 20th century history. This award winning documentary highlights the creation of the 9 to 5 movement, established to fight for workplace equity and against wage discrepancy and was the basis for the feature film, “9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin. To register for this virtual program go to https://bit.ly/ILP_9to5. Watch any time Friday, March 21 after 2 p.m. through Sunday, March 23, at 11:59 p.m. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.