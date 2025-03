The Putnam County Pumas captured their own IESA Class 2A eighth-grade volleyball regional championship, defeating Oglesby Washington 25-17, 25-14 on Thursday, March 13. The Pumas (21-3) will play Peoria Christian (20-1) at Peoria Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at sectional with the winner advancing to the state tournament on Friday, March 21 at Auburn High School. The Putnam County seventh-graders lost to Peoria Christian in the sectional championship at Peoria. (Photo provided)