​Princeton Public Library to host speaker on exploring Door County

​Join author Tamara Gaumond on an exploration of Door County, including insights and travel tips, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

With pristine beaches, natural wonders, robust art and theater scenes, all-season sporting opportunities, breweries and wineries, and activities for children, Door County offers something for everyone, according to the Princeton Library.

Gaumond co-authored “100 Things To Do in Door County Before You Die” with Jean O’Brien Gibbons. In addition to this book, they also wrote “100 Things To Do in Rockford Before You Die”​ in 2019. Gaumond also shares her journey to become an author and writer, the path to publication for this book and inspiration individuals exploring their own creative endeavors. Gaumond will have copies of books for purchase at this event.

For more information, call 815-875-1331 or go to princetonpl.org. Programs at the Princeton Public Library are free and open to all.